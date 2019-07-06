As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Boosted Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position by $2.37 Million; Shares Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 94,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,006 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 127,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 450,495 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

