As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased by $361,950 Its Stake; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.44 Million as Shares Declined

Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Co owns 5,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 48,088 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has 790 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 566,794 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt reported 48,665 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 28,378 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 13,121 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 2.06% or 22,332 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 6.08M shares. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Co owns 2,220 shares. Narwhal Capital Management holds 1.86% or 22,461 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 1,146 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 337,889 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 717 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc reported 35,930 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Millennium Management Llc holds 0% or 907 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lodestar Counsel Lc Il invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Eagleclaw Managment Limited owns 11,292 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 21,585 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 20,514 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 886 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource accumulated 400 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.