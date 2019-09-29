As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Position; Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $307,719 as Shares Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 17,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 38,988 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 million, down from 56,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 1,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 31,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,570 shares to 25,225 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 627,240 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 83,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).