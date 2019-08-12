As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Raised by $7.80 Million Its Stake; Trinet Group (TNET) Stock Rose While Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 428,603 shares traded or 39.58% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares to 195,526 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,127 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has invested 2.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Johns Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fernwood Invest holds 675 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Lc has invested 1.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 185,150 are held by Davenport & Co Limited Liability Co. 7,709 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Ser. Cap Investors stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advsr Llc holds 0.22% or 1,445 shares. Cap Limited Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Ptnrs Lc holds 4,028 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Limited holds 0.4% or 10,497 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

