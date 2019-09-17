As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Css Has Cut Its Position by $579,124; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined While Ctc Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 96.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 231,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 241,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $298.6. About 4.57 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $384.3. About 2.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 74,624 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,996 shares. Field & Main National Bank holds 4,222 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 18,069 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 8,795 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 1,862 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability owns 1,261 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc reported 0.51% stake. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.13% or 2,304 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 1.3% stake. Woodstock invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,160 shares. Neumann Management Ltd holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 730 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 189,000 shares to 217,400 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 455,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 84,643 shares to 774,504 shares, valued at $22.69 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 321 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability stated it has 907 shares. Essex Investment Management stated it has 1.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 52,646 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 2,925 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 789 shares stake. Fca Corp Tx invested in 545 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 75,566 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5.01 million shares. 24,975 are owned by Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Communication. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.49% or 3,085 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has 4,340 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 264,885 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 77,308 shares.