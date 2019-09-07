As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $432,054; Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Market Valuation Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Position by $1.98 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 78.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 20,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 535,101 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa invested in 1.18% or 1,999 shares. Texas-based National Insurance Tx has invested 1.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana & Invest Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 5,365 shares. United Asset Strategies invested in 3,095 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Golub Group Limited Company holds 0.02% or 619 shares. Barnett holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231 shares. 10 reported 2.7% stake. Markston Intll Limited Liability reported 103,761 shares. Geode Capital Limited reported 0.65% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 57,338 shares. Field Main Bank holds 5,297 shares. Adirondack Tru Com accumulated 4,266 shares. First Republic Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 324,942 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,408 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,667 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 13,716 shares to 84,979 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rothschild And Asset Management Us has invested 0.24% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 49,732 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.09% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 1.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 9,100 shares. 19,642 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 251,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies reported 0.44% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1,874 shares. Bowling has invested 0.82% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Asset Mngmt One reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Amer Intl Group has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,625 shares. State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,292 shares. Counselors holds 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 5,375 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 68,621 shares to 1,045 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,898 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).