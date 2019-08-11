As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding Has Increased by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 2,393 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 612,467 shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 43,430 shares to 285,914 shares, valued at $21.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,312 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Ser Group Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 6 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,334 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 273,677 shares. 479,767 are held by Rhenman & Prns Asset Management Ab. Natixis owns 12,468 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 7,994 shares. Creative Planning has 27,604 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The Massachusetts-based Tekla Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tru Of Vermont owns 300 shares. 500 were accumulated by Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Company. Invesco Ltd accumulated 6,126 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,729 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Financial Capital owns 0.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,096 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 395,130 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 17,556 shares stake. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 1.01% or 4,309 shares. Field & Main Bancshares invested in 1.91% or 5,297 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Company holds 0.48% or 10,316 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert State Bank holds 2.45% or 7,272 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc stated it has 658 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 1.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 695,462 are held by Natixis.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 73,010 shares to 86,040 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.