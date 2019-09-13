As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Schnieders Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Violich Capital Management Trimmed Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $303,600; Share Price Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,934 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, down from 81,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,350 shares to 25,125 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 0.07% stake. Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Com Ca accumulated 1.26M shares. Cap Rech Glob, California-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 14,241 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.21% or 7,726 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.37% stake. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.38% or 43,644 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% or 3,892 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 2,990 shares. Howe Rusling reported 2,592 shares. Strategic Services Inc invested in 0.34% or 7,160 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5,239 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.