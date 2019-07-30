As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Pitcairn Company Cut Position; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Golub Group Lowered Its Position by $349,988 as Stock Price Declined

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 2.36 million shares traded or 39.15% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,504 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 8,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12 million for 9.19 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year's $3.36 per share. EXPE's profit will be $539.12 million for 9.19 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares to 339,753 shares, valued at $49.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

