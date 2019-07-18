As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lowered Its Holding by $474,345; Country Club Trust Company Raised Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $4.89 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $364.54. About 960,749 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 664.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 326,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 2.09M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & owns 94,477 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 80,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.22% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 38,418 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Invesco owns 16.65 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 38,846 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 41,920 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.05% or 11.67 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 136,792 shares. 56,564 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dana Investment Advsrs invested in 0.59% or 800,986 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 14,520 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,096 shares to 21,788 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,449 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 18,004 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Reik & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,960 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il holds 39,453 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Limited Ca reported 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,017 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 838 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nomura Asset invested in 145,212 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Company holds 85,543 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge holds 5,439 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Indiana And Inv Mngmt Company owns 5,365 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Investors Management Corporation invested in 1.82% or 80,133 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.35 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.