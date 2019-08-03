As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Parsons Capital Management Increased Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Increased by St James Investment Company Llc

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03 million, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) by 48,719 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $60.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 199,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,248 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru holds 0.02% or 22,336 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 60,596 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 32,998 shares stake. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 93,752 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 110,700 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested in 0.17% or 26,395 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Lc owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,224 shares. Weybosset & Mgmt Lc holds 5,450 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legacy Cap Inc has 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 54,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 350,033 shares. Sequoia Llc owns 9,414 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 3,012 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp holds 850 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) owns 2,558 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Independent owns 4.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,110 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 50 shares stake. The Washington-based Coldstream Mgmt Inc has invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancshares Of America De invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,321 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Invest LP stated it has 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 265 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 9,495 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Df Dent And reported 884 shares stake. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership owns 2,780 shares. Btim reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).