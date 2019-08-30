As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Nli International Increased Its Position; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Value Declined, Conning Raised Holding by $900,960

Conning Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 18,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 493,352 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76 million, up from 474,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 903,474 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 17,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $364.89. About 1.31M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,402 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Rr Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 469,200 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 10,509 shares. Comm Natl Bank has 18,726 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cambridge Financial Gp owns 115,612 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 407,672 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co owns 1.34M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 8,120 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 230,628 shares. National Asset Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Metropolitan Life Communications New York reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Michael Burry Buys 4 Stocks in Addition to GameStop – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,632 shares to 916,927 shares, valued at $49.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,869 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 19,510 shares to 94,180 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,510 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Management Lc reported 27,550 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0.26% stake. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And Co has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 100,553 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 1.3% or 69,082 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co holds 0.64% or 20,858 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Mgmt Inc invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Management holds 1.03% or 3,317 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank & reported 0.29% stake. Moreover, Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,385 shares. The California-based West Coast Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 1,122 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Limited Liability Co holds 573 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullen Cap Management owns 80,125 shares.