As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, M Holdings Securities Upped Holding; Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $334,000

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,293 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,787 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.19% or 4,213 shares. Private Cap accumulated 2.22% or 43,820 shares. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 312,032 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.84% or 64,143 shares in its portfolio. 29,703 are owned by Welch And Forbes Llc. Advisory stated it has 15,615 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il has 2.58% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,364 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,170 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Duncker Streett reported 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 0.56% or 10,228 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares to 47,112 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

