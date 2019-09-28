As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Hyman Charles D Cut Stake; Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $786,630 as Market Value Declined

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 32,180 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will These 3 Strong Performers Continue to Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares to 101,458 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.73% or 22,645 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toth Advisory Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,891 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,513 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 348,152 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Graham Mgmt LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston And Management reported 1,571 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,756 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co reported 573 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 1.99% or 20,773 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bank & Trust And Trust Company invested in 0.02% or 848 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company invested 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 197,314 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.17% or 257,450 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 98,564 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 5,788 are held by Burke & Herbert National Bank &. Finance Counselors reported 51,025 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 10 has 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Bancorporation Usa stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pure Financial Advsrs invested in 0.09% or 3,767 shares. Stanley has 17,592 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Communications stated it has 140,847 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Management LP stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 4,118 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 25,938 shares to 48,613 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.