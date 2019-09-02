As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pure Financial Advisors Has Lowered by $767,334 Its Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Holds Stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 587,660 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Carlyle Us Clo 2018-1, Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Carlyle snaps up Australia’s biggest winemaker; 24/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP MAY ALSO CONSIDER BID FOR ELANCO BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Carlyle-owned Brazilian toy retailer postpones IPO; 28/03/2018 – NCC GROUP PLC NCCG.L – SAYS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR SOFTWARE TESTING BUSINESS IS ONGOING; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 13/03/2018 – EPA settlement with bankrupt Philadelphia refinery roils biofuels market; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Carlyle Gbl Mkt Strgs CLO 2014-1 Ltd. Prelim Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 06/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP NAMES HONGJIANG ZHANG AS SENIOR ADVISOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 376,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps has 0.02% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 100 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 16,332 shares. Cordasco Networks invested 0.04% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 12,136 were accumulated by Cambridge. Bessemer reported 39,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 875,436 shares. Markel Corp has 0.35% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Augustine Asset Mngmt invested in 68,044 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 695 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 36,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 207,917 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Hackman Capital buys MBS Group from Carlyle for $650 mln – PE Hub” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlyle considers U.S. listing of Addison Lee Minicabs – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlyle declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: ESNT, CG, HRTG, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

