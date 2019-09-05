As Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $2.22 Million; Share Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.65 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 1,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 93,354 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, down from 94,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 33,456 shares to 179,384 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

