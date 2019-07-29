As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hyman Charles D Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Share Price Rose While Tensile Capital Management Boosted Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 311,307 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63M, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $340.26. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.30 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,123 shares to 167,847 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were accumulated by Interactive Fin Advisors. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 8,529 shares stake. Excalibur holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,240 shares. Paragon Capital Limited holds 2,023 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,309 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,087 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Company invested in 2,149 shares. Fort Lp reported 5,405 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 7,239 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 61,439 shares. 11,609 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invests Lc. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,688 shares. Vestor Capital Lc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 310,000 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $20.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

