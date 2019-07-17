As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Lifted Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Raised Holding by $984,438

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 8,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 201,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc invested in 20,864 shares. Pettee invested in 15,935 shares. Biondo Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,248 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Ltd Liability Com accumulated 159,480 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 8.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.29M shares. Majedie Asset Management invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Portfolio Management owns 3.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 251,824 shares. Acg Wealth holds 168,936 shares. Markel invested in 0.81% or 412,300 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 339,181 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Security holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,140 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Co has invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, 3G Limited Partnership has 12.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rock Point Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 3.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 4,745 shares to 266,900 shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oppenheimer Rev Weightd Etf by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,365 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

