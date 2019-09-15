As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Its Stake; As Boeing (BA) Market Value Declined, Torray Upped Stake by $417,813

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,380 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 7,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,569 shares to 80,673 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,784 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 305 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Finance Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 5,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 2,564 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.76% or 8,743 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Psagot House owns 15,988 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited invested in 0.73% or 4,720 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Modera Wealth Management Limited Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 3,356 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,726 shares. 1,043 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry. 210,541 are owned by Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership.

