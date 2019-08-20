As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brighton Jones Has Lifted Its Holding; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 1.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,715 shares. Lafayette Invests holds 0.08% or 569 shares in its portfolio. M Secs owns 6,293 shares. At Financial Bank has 5,882 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,200 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boltwood Management has 874 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 1,832 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fin Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 78,432 shares. Btim Corporation has 4,225 shares. The New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Assocs Limited Co stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 43,914 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 10,447 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares to 239,858 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Antitrust Regulation Is a Major Threat to Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.24 million shares. Old Dominion Management Inc reported 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 0.08% or 207 shares. Cutter & Comm Brokerage holds 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,242 shares. Granite Inv Prns accumulated 1.81% or 17,898 shares. 197,074 were reported by Westfield Cap Com Limited Partnership. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp reported 2,382 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 143 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.86% or 69,076 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Invest Advisers Lc reported 3.2% stake. Beddow reported 273 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 7,784 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,494 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 887 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 74,059 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $204.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.