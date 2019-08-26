As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Position; Alley Company Has Increased Its Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Position by $347,110

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $357.33. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 455,296 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 462 are held by Ftb Advsr. State Street Corp reported 5.20 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt has 123,810 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,608 were reported by Rech And Mngmt. West Oak has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 319,231 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 4,501 shares. 9,178 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management Inc. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 4,689 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Republic Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,320 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 28,757 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,493 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Broadridge (BR) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt invested 1.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 2,146 shares. Goelzer Invest Inc holds 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,965 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 19,114 shares. 6,088 are held by Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gruss reported 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 115,934 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 774 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York holds 4,605 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company reported 45,298 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,434 were reported by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt L P. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Benin Management Corp owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 721 shares.