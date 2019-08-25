As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Its Stake; Citigroup Com New (C) Holder Horizon Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $1.65 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 27,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 8,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538,000, down from 35,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 49,900 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 8,438 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 2,843 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Llc invested in 1.51% or 6,307 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management accumulated 0.36% or 9,702 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 236,149 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 12,146 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 34,439 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilltop Holdg Inc stated it has 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.85% or 17,354 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 66,700 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership owns 5.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 741,309 shares. Oarsman Capital stated it has 1.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,703 shares. Allstate invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.63% or 578,778 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8.43 million shares. Fiduciary Company owns 182,214 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bancorp Of The West accumulated 0.5% or 68,557 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Service owns 54,985 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.15% or 28,969 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.27 million shares or 1.52% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson invested in 0% or 52 shares. 7.91M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP holds 119,448 shares.

