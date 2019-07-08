As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Chatham Capital Group Lowered Position by $395,859; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $1.36 Million as Stock Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $351.18. About 2.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 14,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 29,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 2.34 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.51 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares to 113,075 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.13M for 15.40 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.40M shares to 8.43M shares, valued at $107.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 34,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.