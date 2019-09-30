As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Caprock Group Boosted Holding by $316,899; Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Boosted by Autus Asset Management Llc

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,231 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 2,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $378.63. About 1.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,881 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 19,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $148.46. About 1.42 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,632 shares to 6,371 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 32,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,982 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares to 62,512 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 10,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,567 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

