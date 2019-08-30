As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Its Holding; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Decreased Its Holding in Now (DNOW) by $715,000 as Share Price Declined

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 318,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781.30 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $365.14. About 1.35M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 218,366 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.88 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38,019 shares to 7.67 million shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.