As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Its Position by $221.22 Million; Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Its Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake by $893,760 as Valuation Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $368.25. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 12,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,882 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 130,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 164,781 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 Rev $366M-$382M; 27/04/2018 – Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP BASIC EPS OF $0.00 TO $0.14 (NOT $0.16 TO $0.22)

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.98M for 39.28 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $89.50 million activity. Shak Steven sold $3.81 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Vaughn James J sold 3,000 shares worth $232,272. Radford Jason W. sold $211,683 worth of stock or 2,963 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Cole G Bradley sold $1.21 million worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 15,000 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital by 337,072 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $49.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 6,709 shares. Scout Invests reported 0.09% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset owns 104,305 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). D E Shaw Com stated it has 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Fiera Capital stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co reported 14,816 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Advisory Inc holds 7,855 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 893,114 shares. 144,137 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Advisors Asset Inc stated it has 19,719 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 39,236 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Lee Danner Bass reported 0.02% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14,280 shares to 64,247 shares, valued at $5.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System (NYSE:R) by 32,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Darsana Capital Prns LP invested 4.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Holding Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 19,884 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt has 215,097 shares. 1,700 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Choate Invest Advsrs invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott And Selber Inc invested in 6,978 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.51% or 424,964 shares. Cap Intl Sarl has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old National Fincl Bank In owns 12,935 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management One has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.86 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.