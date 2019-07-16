As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Holding; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Lowered Holding by $483,240

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 116,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, down from 128,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 165,782 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.53 million for 27.76 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. The insider CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Cl A by 5,000 shares to 10,115 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

