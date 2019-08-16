As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Position; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Position Upped by Bamco Inc

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 1,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 30,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 0.96% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Pension reported 540,750 shares. Naples Glob Advisors owns 21,188 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 1,543 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt owns 20,593 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,907 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Twin Management owns 69,082 shares. Invest Serv Inc reported 0.07% stake. World Asset Mngmt invested in 36,810 shares. Chatham Grp Incorporated reported 30,600 shares stake. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington Corp has 80 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc reported 673 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 265 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Girard Prtnrs invested in 0.13% or 2,676 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Limited Com invested in 60,684 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,879 shares. 2,316 are owned by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,881 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgewood Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 4.62 million shares. Fincl Counselors reported 28,972 shares. Field & Main Natl Bank holds 2,700 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiedemann Ltd Company reported 0.16% stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 965 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 550,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $31.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

