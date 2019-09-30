As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Toth Financial Advisory Has Lowered Its Position; Fsi Group Upped Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $575,730 as Valuation Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,891 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 405,286 shares to 29,229 shares, valued at $144,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,121 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,219 shares to 2,677 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

