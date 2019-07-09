As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shoker Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $633,222; Bunge LTD (BG) Stock Price Rose While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Stake by $458,185

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,726 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 101,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 295,697 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $352.25. About 3.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 440,120 shares to 441,044 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 739,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.65 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.