As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Dalton Investments Trimmed Stake

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $327.67. About 4.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 13.84 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Primecap Management Comm Ca has 1.76% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 57.80M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 49,013 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 23,042 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 8,923 were reported by Cypress Gru. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested in 15,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Country Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). M&T Bancorporation holds 50,881 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 200,983 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 1.28M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares to 113,851 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 547,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.61M for 25.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.99 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

