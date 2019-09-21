As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $520,884; Real Estate Management Services Upped Its Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) as Market Value Declined

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.29 million shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,818 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41M, down from 49,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Inv Mngmt invested in 20,593 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Copeland Cap Limited Co accumulated 10,898 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,570 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Utah Retirement System owns 100,439 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,776 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.31% or 1.87 million shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 26,548 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). International reported 7.77M shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schulhoff & holds 1,830 shares. First Amer Savings Bank holds 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 36,507 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 635,179 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce holds 0.87% or 17,636 shares in its portfolio. Orca Mgmt Limited Co holds 1% or 2,460 shares in its portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33,319 shares to 114,852 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 6,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41,600 shares to 179,300 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Specialized Reit (VNQ) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,700 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).