As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Position by $320,040; Alethea Capital Management Increases Holding in Hasbro (HAS)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $346.97. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 382,592 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Research Global Investors holds 14.93 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 4,529 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc accumulated 94,392 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited reported 316,137 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Miles Capital holds 0.44% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 5,983 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 6,751 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 385,184 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 42,500 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 9,262 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Fjarde Ap owns 35,308 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.99 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,779 shares. Texas-based Frontier Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Taurus Asset Ltd Co accumulated 1.32% or 24,810 shares. 22,972 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. 101,141 were reported by Utah Retirement. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 50,987 shares. U S Global Investors accumulated 13,022 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 974 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nadler Gru Inc holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 928 shares. Tru Invest Advisors stated it has 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Capital Partners Lc holds 0.67% or 4,028 shares. Patten Group invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,447 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund.

