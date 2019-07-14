As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jnba Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Market Valuation Declined While Greatmark Investment Partners Increased by $316,535 Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D.

