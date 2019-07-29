As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Holding by $355,200; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $7.90 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 5.69M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $340.37. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 437.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $16.55 million activity. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1. 846 shares valued at $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31. Harris Parker also sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Incorporated reported 20,754 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Ls Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited owns 7,595 shares. Legacy Prns invested in 0.87% or 11,818 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 39,428 shares. Crosslink Capital Inc has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allstate Corp holds 36,821 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 3,638 shares in its portfolio. 57,340 were reported by Cullinan Assocs. Karp Management has 1.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,115 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stifel Corp holds 0.38% or 849,831 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Lc reported 2,002 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% stake. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,810 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Company has 1,028 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 740 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.1% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 0.38% or 241,163 shares. 275,567 are owned by Lord Abbett And Limited Company. Pillar Pacific Llc reported 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Df Dent And holds 884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Llc reported 775 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.56% or 66,965 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.09% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd invested in 8,149 shares. 3,095 were accumulated by Asset Strategies Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.31 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.