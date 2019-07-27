As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $395,859; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Stake

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,593 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 30,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 22,948 shares to 36,293 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 38,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3.35 million shares. Baltimore invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi invested 4.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Condor Capital Management has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chem Fincl Bank reported 23,587 shares. Towercrest Mgmt owns 1,231 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Grassi Inv stated it has 58,356 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 1.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 4,004 shares. Laffer Invs has 1,017 shares. 13,861 are held by Conning. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 230,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 36,700 shares stake.