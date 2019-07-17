As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped Position by $11.52 Million; Osmium Partners Has Cut Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holding by $6.02 Million as Stock Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 40,905 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 232.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 30,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,207 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48M, up from 12,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 894 shares to 15,781 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 211,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,585 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $5.13 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC had sold 100,000 shares worth $1.54M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $34.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).