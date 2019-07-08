As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Roof Eidam & Maycock Lowered Its Stake by $1.73 Million; Southport Management Lowered Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) as Stock Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $350.83. About 1.04M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 82,381 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares to 80,805 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 208,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 585,912 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 42,460 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 1.06% stake. Arbor Investment Advsr Llc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,566 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 5,361 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 114,322 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 734,099 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.85% or 7,659 shares. Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vantage Inv Llc holds 0.95% or 26,808 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.38% or 5,791 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 527 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sweeping Overhaul At Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc reported 149,445 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 34 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 81,384 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Janney Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ejf Capital Limited Co stated it has 30,534 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,493 shares. Denali Advisors Lc reported 82,000 shares stake. Selz Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19M shares. American Assets Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 17,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4,147 shares. 1.46 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.18% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02 million for 7.61 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.