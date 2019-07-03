As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kessler Investment Group Upped Its Holding; Kempner Capital Management Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $316,602

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SentinelOne Named McKesson Technology’s Partner of the Year – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rite Aid Shows Signs Of Life – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare stocks under pressure ahead of Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,318 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,417 are held by Blair William & Il. Tradewinds Cap Lc invested in 322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baupost Group Inc Ma invested 2.77% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,455 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 230 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 3,111 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers reported 358,845 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh reported 0.02% stake. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.07% or 8,889 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 53,700 shares. 12,995 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairfield Bush And invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 675 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Planning Corp owns 29,629 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,585 shares. Crossvault Cap Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 27,550 shares. Lesa Sroufe And owns 1,262 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 139,506 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Martin And Com Tn reported 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 34,000 were reported by Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Atika Management Ltd Co owns 12,000 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,656 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 295,958 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims (NYSE:BA) – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BOEING 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.