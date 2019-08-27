As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Increased Holding; New Oriental Ad (EDU) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $10.09 Million as Shares Rose

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $356.9. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ad (EDU) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 112,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.67 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 493,707 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJT) by 36,073 shares to 1,894 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sky Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 942 shares. Moreover, Maple Capital Mngmt has 1.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 527 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 4,004 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,750 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru owns 55,409 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 173,784 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 857 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stewart & Patten holds 2,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Lc has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,502 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 629 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 Yr (Prn) by 7,490 shares to 84,095 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group I (NYSE:OMC) by 318,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,130 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Peppe.