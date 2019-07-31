As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Davidson D A & Company Upped Holding by $499,985; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Upped Position

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 1,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,679 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 87,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $347.42. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 2,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.75 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,414 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Leavell Invest invested in 20,337 shares. Fil Ltd holds 152,119 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 56,414 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.62% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.88 million shares. Colony Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 5,417 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bowen Hanes And Company invested in 285,330 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Farmers Bancorp has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 10,300 are held by Cambridge. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 6,124 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22,656 shares to 304,527 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,885 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipswich Invest Co invested in 0.08% or 635 shares. Rockland Trust has 4,656 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,259 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 1,548 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.3% or 2,302 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & Tru holds 0.96% or 43,241 shares in its portfolio. 1,925 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. New York-based Northstar Grp Inc has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirae Asset Invests invested in 0.12% or 41,626 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,855 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bankshares Sioux Falls owns 616 shares. Sonata Capital Gp accumulated 4,569 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.