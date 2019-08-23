As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Cornerstone Advisors Has Increased Position by $364,998; Cullinan Associates Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Boosted by $791,800 as Stock Price Rose

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $10.96 during the last trading session, reaching $365.37. About 3.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Ebay (EBAY) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 59,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 38,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Ebay for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 620,802 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoPago: The Real Reason MercadoLibre Stock Has Soared – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “eBay Has a New Plan to Take on Amazon – International Business Times” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “There Is a Fundamental Case for Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY) by 116,566 shares to 39,824 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 996 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. 75,738 were reported by Da Davidson Company. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Colony Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,596 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 19,736 shares. D E Shaw owns 12.94M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP holds 604,508 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Franklin accumulated 109,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Cap holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 22,440 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Farmers & Merchants owns 950 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 543 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,300 shares.