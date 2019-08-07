As Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Price Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; Sterling Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Price Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.33. About 1.67M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 38,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $327.89. About 1.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER

