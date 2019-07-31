As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Stake by $1.18 Million; American Tower New (AMT) Position Has Boosted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 1.82M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,023 shares to 27,448 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.