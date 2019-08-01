As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Its Holding; Nadler Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,147 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

