As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Has Increased Position; Bamco Has Decreased Its Stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) by $1.03 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.92M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 359,779 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,181 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 19,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 30,720 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $112.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 67,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 51.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0% or 2,701 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,399 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 31,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank Corp has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 18,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd owns 2.48 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 12,832 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability reported 51,500 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP holds 0.18% or 110,940 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Invest Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Natixis owns 60,952 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Uss Inv reported 1.09 million shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. 18,434 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 3.23% or 13,260 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 947 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank reported 479,432 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability holds 51,942 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 104,401 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited Co stated it has 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altfest L J And Com stated it has 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 3,254 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 6,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.52% or 6.07 million shares in its portfolio. Hengistbury Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 87,000 shares. Cap Invest Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,334 shares. Btim holds 0.02% or 4,234 shares in its portfolio.

