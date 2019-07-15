As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Intersect Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $340,614; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Calamp (CAMP) by $1.03 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 56.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 86,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,557 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, down from 153,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 45,909 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $359.88. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.71 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.60 million shares to 10.74M shares, valued at $290.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Vedanta Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings.

