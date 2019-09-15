As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Holding in Splunk (SPLK) as Share Price Rose

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 191.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 112,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,906 shares to 41,183 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,947 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,316 are owned by Valley Advisers. Advsr Asset Management Inc has 25,094 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.28% or 149,516 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 1.00 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Ltd Com invested in 1.66% or 6,778 shares. 3,877 were accumulated by Sfmg Limited Liability Company. Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 4,199 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.20M shares. 4,190 are held by Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware. Aspiriant Limited Com owns 1,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,637 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 2,136 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of The West. Moreover, Cahill Finance Inc has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 125,887 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,977 shares to 90,868 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 15,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,458 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

