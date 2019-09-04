As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Raised Its Position; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $356.31. About 1.84M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 81,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.63 million, up from 80,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $495.07. About 283,446 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Inc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Co reported 6,088 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 11,403 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 1,629 are held by Vigilant Capital Ltd. Cyrus Prns LP has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 6,770 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Payden & Rygel holds 0.92% or 33,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 50,179 shares stake. Insight 2811 has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baxter Bros Inc reported 42,553 shares stake. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,088 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&Co Inc accumulated 2,020 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Premier Asset Lc has 3.38% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bp Public Limited Company reported 12,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com has 0.45% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 21,180 shares. Scotia Inc reported 1,782 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.32% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinebridge Invests Lp, New York-based fund reported 4,257 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 17,173 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 17,244 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 28 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15 shares stake. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 11,907 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Savant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 93,720 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5,018 shares to 825,168 shares, valued at $52.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,200 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).