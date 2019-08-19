As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Position; Perkinelmer (PKI) Shareholder Sensato Investors Has Boosted Its Holding

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 141,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 639,039 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 844 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup

